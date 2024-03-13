Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 2,798,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,712,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 1,825,561 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 1,478,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

