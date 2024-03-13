Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 4.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 264,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 665,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $638.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

