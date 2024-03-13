Roth Capital Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

