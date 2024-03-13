Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Buys 47 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis purchased 47 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £152.28 ($195.11).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan Davis purchased 47 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £148.99 ($190.89).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis bought 48 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($191.26).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 324.20 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.76. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,701.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.74) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

