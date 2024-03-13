Royal Bank of Canada Has $42.58 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $42,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $171.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

