Royal Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

