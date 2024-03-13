Royal Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EXE
Extendicare Stock Up 0.8 %
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.