Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 19,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical volume of 8,086 call options.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Rumble has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rumble by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rumble by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rumble by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.