Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RWAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.