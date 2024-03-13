Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,415,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 920,809 shares.The stock last traded at $4.96 and had previously closed at $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $563.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

See Also

