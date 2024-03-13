Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) to Issue None Dividend of $0.60 on April 5th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.