Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. 363,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,459,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

