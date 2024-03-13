Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sanmina by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sanmina by 31.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sanmina by 74.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

