Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 5.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01. 261,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 881,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVRA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Savara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SVRA

Savara Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $679.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 150,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $9,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Savara by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.