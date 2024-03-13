Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.