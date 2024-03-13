Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

