Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.87 per share.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $264.93 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.