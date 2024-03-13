SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.