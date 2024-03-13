SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $26.82. SentinelOne shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 521,470 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $1,110,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,888,237 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SentinelOne by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in SentinelOne by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SentinelOne by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.