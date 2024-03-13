Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SERA opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,432 shares of company stock worth $388,909. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

