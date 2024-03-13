Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sera Prognostics Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SERA opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,432 shares of company stock worth $388,909. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.