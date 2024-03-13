Shane Ward Sells 20,473 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) COO Shane Ward sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $13,716.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 220,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

