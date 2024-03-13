Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Head to Head Survey

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 14 0 2.82 Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.18, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Advantest.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 8.18% 16.02% 10.18% Advantest 15.67% 20.16% 12.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 4.24 $39.97 million $0.25 48.64 Advantest $4.15 billion 8.21 $964.96 million $0.75 61.29

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantest beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

