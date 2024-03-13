Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GAMA opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.53) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.53). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.88.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

