Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Gamma Communications Trading Up 3.2 %
GAMA opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.53) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.53). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.88.
About Gamma Communications
