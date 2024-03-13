Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rises By 64.8%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.