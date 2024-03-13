Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 158.3%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About Aftermath Silver
