Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 158.3%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

About Aftermath Silver

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.