Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 50.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.