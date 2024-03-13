Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Grows By 114.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 14th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ACGLO stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

