Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Grows By 114.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 14th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %
ACGLO stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
