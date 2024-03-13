Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 64.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the February 14th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
BDJ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What does consumer price index measure?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.