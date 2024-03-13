Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 64.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the February 14th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BDJ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 678,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 623,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,182,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 76,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,300,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

