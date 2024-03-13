Short Interest in Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Drops By 50.0%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AASP opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Global Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

