Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases By 100.0%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

