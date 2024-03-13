Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Grows By 85.4%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the February 14th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Zalando has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.06.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.