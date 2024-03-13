Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 6.8%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.42. 442,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,493,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $101,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

