Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 819 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.21% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

