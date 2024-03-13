Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.09% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

