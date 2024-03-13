Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

