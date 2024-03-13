Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Copart were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

