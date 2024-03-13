Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 674 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

