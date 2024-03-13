Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

