Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 19,217 FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

