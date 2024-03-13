Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in General Electric were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in General Electric by 281.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $175.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

