Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.