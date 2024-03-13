Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter.

FIW opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

