Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $270,000 Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,074 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.13% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

TPLC stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

