Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $318,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Adobe were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $579.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.