Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $319,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
