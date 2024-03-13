Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $223,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.