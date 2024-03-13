Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

