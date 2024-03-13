Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $376,000 Investment in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.79% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NURE opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

About Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

