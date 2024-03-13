Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

