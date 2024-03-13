Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 657 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

