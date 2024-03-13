Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

